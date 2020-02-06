Arrests

1/25 at 1:25 a.m. Danielle Paul, 28, of Auburn, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Cathleen Kellems on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

1/25 at 9:43 p.m. Michael Lee, 48, of South Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

1/26 at 2:35 p.m. Both Ruachkuoth Thiwat, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Wainwright Circle East by Officer Chirs Schofield on a charge of violating condition of release.

1/28 at 6:01 p.m. Vicky Jones, 51, of Yarmouth, was arrested on Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and operating under the influence (alcohol).

1/28 at 9:50 p.m. Pedro Wabibi Augusto, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Anthony Verville on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, operating after registration suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

1/29 at 12:47 p.m. A 15-year-old boy, of Sanford, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of probation violation.

1/30 at 1:16 a.m. Ashley Gagne, 32, of Saco, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ginger Ryll on charges of assault, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs, trafficking in prison contraband, and refusing to submit to arrest.

1/30 at 5:58 p.m. John Frank, 45, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and refusing to submit to arrest.

1/31 at 1:31 a.m. Charles Aboda, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of forgery, operating after habitual offenses, violating condition of release and failure to give correct name or address.

Summonses

1/24 at 9:35 a.m. Bryce Schmidt, 21, of Pownal, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating after registration suspended or revoked.

1/24 at 12:58 p.m. Justin Scott, 39, of Buxton, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of unlawful trafficking in a scheduled drug or drugs, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

1/25 at 2:47 p.m. A 13-year-old girl, of Westbrook, was issued a summons Maine Mall Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/26 at 1:52 a.m. Tasha Snow, 30, of Portland, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating after registration suspended or revoked.

1/27 at 7:30 p.m. A 17-year-old girl, of Bowdoinham, was issued a summons on Lincoln Street by Officer Thomas Simonds on a charge of possession of marijuana by a person under 18 years of age.

1/28 at 12:34 a.m. A 17-year-old girl, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Chambers Avenue by Ginger Ryll on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol), minor transporting liquor, eluding an officer, reckless conduct and operating a vehicle without a license.

1/28 at 12:48 p.m. Patricia Wyman, 54, of Steep Falls, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying fictitious vehicle plates.

1/28 at 4:11 p.m. Shaun Kieran, 72, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Mountain View Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1/29 at 2:22 p.m. A 17-year-old boy, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest.

1/30 at 6:51 a.m. Anthony Fortner, 28, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

1/30 at 9:19 a.m. Molly Stackhouse, 27, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating after registration suspended or revoked.

1/30 at 2:39 p.m. Bobbi Jo Smith, 38, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1/31 at 9:28 a.m. A 15-year-old boy, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of criminal threatening.

1/31 at 4:48 p.m. Cynthia Portas, 57, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

1/28 at 4:37 a.m. Heat from short circuit, defective/worn wiring on Anthoine Street.

1/28 at 11:08 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Bellevue Avenue.

1/28 at 12:58 p.m. False alarm on Fort Road.

1/28 at 11:08 p.m. False alarm on Ocean Street.

1/29 at 8:26 a.m. Good intent call on Ashley Road.

1/29 at 9:17 a.m. Fire on Broadway.

1/29 at 12:09 p.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Highland Avenue.

1/29 at 7:51 p.m. False alarm on Front Street.

1/29 at 8:17 p.m. False alarm on Osprey Circle.

1/30 at 12:38 a.m. Smoke or odor removal on Bishop Avenue.

1/30 at 12:45 a.m. Cover assignment on Pillsbury Street.

1/30 at 7:14 a.m. Good intent call on Lincoln Street.

1/30 at 9:10 a.m. Cover assignment on Shore Road.

1/30 at 2:47 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Running Hill Road.

1/30 at 8:17 p.m. Smoke scare/odor on Waterman Drive.

1/30 at 9:15 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Cottage Road.

1/31 at 7:38 a.m. Cover assignment on Broadway.

1/31 at 12:01 p.m. False alarm on Ocean Street.

1/31 at 12:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Mall Road.

1/31 at 12:23 p.m. False alarm on Rumery Street.

1/31 at 6:29 p.m. Citizen complaint on Anthoine Street.

1/31 at 9:48 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Landry Circle.

2/1 at 12:11 a.m. False alarm on Gorham Road.

2/2 at 8:23 a.m. False alarm on Highland Avenue.

2/2 at 11:58 a.m. False alarm on Ocean Street.

2/3 at 12:01 p.m. Assist police or other governmental agency on Bayberry Way.

2/3 at 4:27 p.m. Combustible/flammable gas/liquid condition on Brookside Avenue.

2/3 at 6:58 p.m. False alarm on Surfsite Road.

2/3 at 7:41 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Highland Avenue.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 70 calls from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.

