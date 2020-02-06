KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rickea Jackson had 14 points and nine rebounds as No. 8 Mississippi State defeated No. 23 Tennessee 72-55 on Thursday for its fifth straight win.

Chloe Bibby scored 13 points and Jordan Danberry and Yemiyah Morris each added 11 for Mississippi State (21-3, 9-1 SEC).

Tennessee (17-6, 7-3) played without leading scorer Rennia Davis. School officials said she was recovering from the flu and hadn’t participated in any team activities since playing in a 69-48 loss at No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday. Davis averages 18.1 points to rank second in the Southeastern Conference.

Sophomore guard Rae Burrell made her first start of the season in place of Davis and collected 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Horston scored 12 points and Jazmine Massengill added 11 for Tennessee.

Mississippi State has won seven of its last eight meetings with Tennessee. Before that, the Vols had won all 36 matchups.

(7) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 71, VIRGINIA TECH 59: Elissa Cunane scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Wolfpack (22-1, 11-1 ACC) ended the Hokies’ 16-game home winning streak.

Taja Cole paced Virginia Tech (16-6, 6-5) with 19 points.

(13) MARYLAND 79, (18) INDIANA 69: Kaila Charles recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Terrapins (19-4, 9-2 Big Ten) past the Hoosiers (18-6, 8-4) in Bloomington, Indiana.

Indiana freshman Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham scored 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

(15) KENTUCKY 66, ALABAMA 62: Sabrina Haines scored 14 points as the Wildcats (18-4, 7-3 SEC) beat the Crimson Tide (13-10, 3-7) in Lexington, Kentucky.

Jasmine Walker led Alabama with 17 points

FOOTBALL

CLEMSON: Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott received a $600,000 raise and will earn $1.6 million a year after the school approved a new contract for several assistant coaches.

Elliott is now tied with Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian as the highest paid offensive assistant in college football.

He also received a one-year extension through the 2022 season.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables also had his contract extended a year through 2024, although he did not receive a raise on his $2.2 million salary.

