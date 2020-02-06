Goalie Camree St. Hilaire of unbeaten Lewiston heads the list of five finalists for the third Becky Schaffer Award, presented by the Maine High School Girls’ Hockey Association to the top senior player in Maine.

The winner will be announced during the Girls’ Hockey Senior Game at Family Ice Center in Falmouth on Feb. 27.

St. Hilaire has posted 13 shutouts in 18 games this season while allowing only seven goals. Lewiston takes a 17-0-1 record into the state tournament.

Other finalists are defenseman Hannah Woodford of Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach, forward Sophia Santamaria of York/Traip/Marshwood, goalie Maranda Guimond of Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland and defenseman Leah Walker of Greely.

The award honors a 2006 graduate of Yarmouth High who played hockey on the girls’ club team and the boys’ varsity team. After graduating from McGill University, Schaffer traveled internationally for humanitarian efforts. She died in 2011 from a fall during a hike in Micronesia.

Previous winners were Avery Lutrzykowski of St. Dom’s in 2019 and Courtney Sullivan of Greely in 2018.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

PORTLAND 59, DEERING 35: Gemima Motema scored 14 points to lead four Portland players in double figures as Bulldogs (15-3) ended their regular season with a win over the visiting Rams (0-18).

Kiera Eubanks added 12 points, Amanda Kabantu got 11 and Davina Kabantu scored 10.

Nyabhana Lia led Deering with eight points.

FIELD HOCKEY

RULE CHANGE: High school field hockey games will consist of four quarters instead of two halves, beginning next fall.

The National Federation of State High School Associations announced the rule change Thursday afternoon. Games will now consist of four 15-minute quarters instead of two 30-minute halves. There will be a two-minute break between the first and second quarter, as well as the third and fourth quarter. The halftime break will be 10 minutes.

In a release, the NFHS field hockey committee stated that the change “will allow teams to maximize their play for the entire match,” as well as provide rest and hydration breaks between the quarters.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous