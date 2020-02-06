Arrests
Nicholas P. Gaudet, 37, of Saco Street, on Jan. 27 on three warrants, on Saco Street.
Stephen Richard White, 39, on Jan. 28 on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.
Adam T. Thibodeau, 47, of Westbrook, on Jan. 28 on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Adam T. Thibodeau, 47, of Westbrook, on Jan. 29 on a charge of possessing a firearm by a prohibited person and violating condition of release, on Saco Street.
Melissa Cressey, 34, of Portland, on Feb. 1 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.
A juvenile, 16, on Feb. 1 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Stroudwater Street.
Annette M. Stevens, 47, of North Street, on Feb. 2 on a charge of disorderly conduct and offensive words or gestures, on North Street.
Summonses
Jacob S. Gurney, 37, of Lyman Street, on Jan. 28 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Cumberland Street.
Robert W. Hutchinson, 40, of Main Street, on Jan. 30 on a charge of violating condition of release and three counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.
Justin H. Knudsen, 31, of Brook Street, on Jan. 31 on a charge of operating after habitual revocation with priors and operating with a suspended registration, on Brown Street.
Benjamin E. Knudsen, 29, of North Street, on Feb. 2 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Bridge Street.
