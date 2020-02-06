The York County Republican Committee monthly meeting will take place Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Commissioners Meeting Room, York County Government Building, 149 Jordan Springs Road, Alfred.

Doors open 6:30 p.m.; the business meeting will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. There will be an election of a new YCRC At-Large State Committee Representative and special guest speaker Dr. Demi Kouzounas, Chair the Maine Republican Party, will talk about “The State of the State GOP.”

FMI or to be added to YCRC email list, contact [email protected] or call (207) 468-2395.

