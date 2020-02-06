The York County Republican Committee monthly meeting will take place Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Commissioners Meeting Room, York County Government Building, 149 Jordan Springs Road, Alfred.
Doors open 6:30 p.m.; the business meeting will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. There will be an election of a new YCRC At-Large State Committee Representative and special guest speaker Dr. Demi Kouzounas, Chair the Maine Republican Party, will talk about “The State of the State GOP.”
FMI or to be added to YCRC email list, contact [email protected] or call (207) 468-2395.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Feb. 6
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Portland candidates should look to unite constituents
-
People on the Move
Green elected to the board of directors for Friends of Casco Bay
-
Opinion
Commentary: Don’t expect Maine ‘public power’ plan to deliver on its big promises
-
Times Record Opinion
Intertidal: Lobstering a year-round industry