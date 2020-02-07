AUGUSTA — A legislative committee Thursday gave its support to a bill that would include liquefied propane gas in Maine’s Dig Safe Law, according to a news release.

Every member of the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee present voted in favor of the measure submitted by state Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, who serves as the House chairperson of the committee. He submitted the bill in response to the deadly explosion in Farmington.

Two Franklin County legislators, Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmington, and Sen. Russell Black, R-Franklin, co-sponsored the bill.

During a work session, an emergency preamble was added to the bill that will allow the legislation to go into effect immediately if signed into law, according to the release.

The full Legislature will vote on the bill later in the session.

The explosion killed a Farmington firefighter, injured six others and critically injured LEAP Inc.’s maintenance supervisor Sept. 16, 2019, at the organization’s building.

The Office of the Maine State Fire Marshal’s investigation released its findings in the case Jan. 24, which revealed the deadly explosion ignited days after an underground propane line was severed during the installation of one of four bollards, drilled into the ground near the building, according to a release.

Investigators concluded the propane leaked from the severed line and led to the explosion that leveled the LEAP building. The source of ignition that sparked the explosion could not be determined.

“Dig Safe” laws prohibit digging around certain underground utility lines. In Maine, liquefied propane lines are not currently on the prohibited list, according to the release.

Previous bills to bring liquefied propane lines under “Dig Safe” failed in the Legislature. Those versions of the bill exempted smaller liquefied propane tanks, including the size of the tank in Farmington.

