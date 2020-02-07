Spectrum cable is reporting a major cable TV and internet outage in the state as a result of damage to its fiber-optic network in two locations.

In one case, the damage was caused by severe weather, and in the second case, a damaged fiber-optic cable is affecting the network’s redundancy, said Lara Pritchard, senior director for communications in the Northeast for Charter Communications, Spectrum’s parent company. Pritchard did not say what caused the problem with the second fiber-optic line.

She said accessibility to the weather-damaged cable is being hampered by the active ice storm, with roads closed and trees down in that location.

Pritchard said that the company’s engineers were working on the problem, but she didn’t offer a prediction for when service might be restored.

She said the damaged cables were affecting customers in Maine and New Hampshire. It wasn’t clear if the outage was related to a problem that seemed to be affecting service elsewhere in the Northeast, as reported by the website Down Detector.

The company sent out a tweet shortly before 4 p.m. Friday saying it was aware of a problem affecting most of its customers in Maine and was working to restore service.

We are aware of an issue that may be impacting services for customers in Maine at this time and apologize for the inconvenience. We are working to restore service as soon as possible and appreciate your patience. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) February 7, 2020

