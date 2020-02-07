WATERVILLE — Members of the Colby College community who recently visited China are being monitored in isolation “out of an abundance of caution” even though none of them nor anyone in Maine has been confirmed to have the Coronavirus sweeping that country.

Colby College, in a statement posted on its website Thursday, said the college “is not aware of any cases of the Coronavirus in the Colby community or anywhere in Maine.”

There have been 11 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The closest confirmed case to Maine has been in Massachusetts.

“None of the individuals in isolation have any symptoms of the virus, and they are being monitored per CDC guidelines,” the college wrote. “They were isolated based on public health guidance for those returning from mainland China and out of an abundance of caution for the safety and wellbeing of the Colby and local communities.”

China reported Friday that the death toll from the outbreak had surpassed 600 people even as the World Health Organization has been appealing for more funds to help countries battle the spread of the disease, which has reached more than 31,000 cumulative confirmed cases. By mid-week, at least 230 cases had been confirmed outside of mainland China, including two fatalities.

College officials said they were offering “a high level of support for anyone who is impacted, including allowing students to continue their coursework without interruption.”

“We will continue to closely monitor the health of all community members who have traveled to China and follow the guidelines provided by the Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the college said.

Robert Long, spokesman for the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, said Wednesday that he had been on a call with the U.S. CDC about the virus.

“On that call, federal public health officials reiterated that the risk to the American public remains low,” Long wrote in an email. “The U.S. CDC continues to report 11 confirmed cases in six states.

“Maine has no confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus,” he continued. “Maine has no Persons Under Investigation, which is the term that U.S. CDC uses to denote people who are being tested for the novel 2019 coronavirus. Health care providers are required to report potential Persons Under Investigation to Maine CDC, which would relay that information to the U.S. CDC.”

