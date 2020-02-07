U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, appearing in Maine for the first time since her vote not to impeach President Trump, said Friday that she disapproves of retribution against anyone who came forward with evidence during the process.

Trump is expected to fire Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council aide who testified against him during the House impeachment inquiry, the Washington Post reported Friday. He also has hinted, as have some supporters, that there should be payback against some of his critics.

Collins did not endorse that approach, but she did defend her vote to acquit the president, while also acknowledging his conduct was wrong.

“I think it’s important to understand that when you’re in an impeachment trial, you consider the evidence that is before you,” the Republican senator said following an event in South Portland. “You don’t try to make predictions. You consider the evidence that’s before you. In this case, the evidence did not meet the high bar that’s established by the constitution for immediate removal of the president from office. So that was the basis for my decision.”

Collins spoke Friday at a meeting of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association and drew laughs when she said it was “wonderful to be away from Washington.” She then talked about the opioid crisis and its impact on law enforcement, and also about the growing threat of fraud and scams for seniors, something she’s worked on as chair of the Senate’s Aging Committee. Collins also disclosed to the group that she has received three credible death threats since her vote this week, which are being investigate by the FBI. Her staff would not provide any additional details.

Collins’ Maine offices were besieged by protesters during the impeachment proceedings, but none were on hand in South Portland on Friday morning.

After her speech, Collins was asked about last week’s impeachment vote. She said again that she wished witnesses had been called.

“I voted to hear additional witnesses, I thought there should be a limited number chosen by each side in the interest of fairness and I’m sorry that was defeated,” she said, referencing former National Security Adviser John Bolton and European Ambassador Gordon Sondland, the latter of whom’s testimony in the House she called contradictory. “The reason a few additional witnesses would have been helpful is that there were inconsistencies and gaps in the hearing records that they might have been able to resolve.”

Collins said she did not speak to the president during the impeachment trail and has not spoken to him since. But she reiterated that she’ll continue to challenge Trump when appropriate, mentioning her support for a resolve that would ensure he receive congressional approval on certain military action and also her opposition to diverting military funds to pay for a border wall.

“I raise those examples because they are examples of where I’ve voted to curb the president’s powers and will continue to do so,” she said. “There is always friction between the executive and the legislative branch no matter who is president.”

“I think what has been lost in this debate is: This is not a vote on whether you like the president or you dislike the president, whether you support his policies or whether you oppose his policies, whether you would prefer that his conduct were more more elevated or whether you agree with how he presents himself,” Collins continued. “This was a vote on the evidence presented by the House … of whether they met the very high bar of bribery, treason, high crimes and misdemeanors that is set forth in the constitution.”

After the South Portland event, Collins traveled to Lewiston for a tour of Elmet Technologies.

