26 E. Boston Rd., Vinalhaven — $199,900

Vinalhaven is the larger of the two Fox Islands, which includes its sister North Haven, and has over 1,100 year-round residents. This classic Maine farmhouse with four beds and one bath was built in 1892 and has a water view of Indian Creek and the Armbrust Hill Wildlife Preserve. Much of its originality is intact except for a recently installed new roof. Surrounding the home are wonderfully wild gardens planted on over an acre of land. Easy access to the village center, with the ferry less than a 20 minute walk away. Click here to see the full listing.

Lot 17, Birch Island, Harpswell — $235,000

This one’s for the privacy seekers. Birch Island was a summer fishing haven for Native Mainers for thousands of years and is full of wild berries and flowers. Private boat access only—tie up to the property’s dock on the east side of the island and walk up the wooden stairs to this contemporary, lodge style home. A great room with cathedral ceilings is lined with windows facing the water. Two bedrooms and full bath with shower are on the first floor. The second floor loft can host extra guests or become a studio space. Click here to see the full listing.

85 Upper A St., Peaks Island, Portland — $269,000

Cute as a rustic button, this traditional two bed, one bath cottage is just a 13 minute walk from the ferry. During that time you’ll crossover into the peaceful, wooded, Peaks Island neighborhoods. An enclosed porch is a wonderful place to sleep on summer nights. 85 Upper A needs some care, but with appliances and most furniture included, plus hardwood floors, mini-skylights and stained glass details, the potential is easy to recognize. This home has income potential too—Airbnb rentals are already booked for summer 2020. Click here to see the full listing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: