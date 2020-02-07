The snow, sleet and freezing rain that has coated much of the state with an icy glaze is expected to continue for most of Friday, creating treacherous travel conditions across Maine.

State offices and schools are closed Friday and officials warned drivers to stay off the roads if possible. Forecasters say ice accumulating on branches could cause isolated power outages. Heavy precipitation is expected to slow both the morning and evening commutes.

Gov. Janet Mills announced early Friday that all state offices will be closed. The Maine Legislature also announced all legislative offices are closed Friday.

“Snow, sleet and freezing rain are taking their toll on our roadways this morning, creating hazardous driving conditions that are expected to remain throughout the day,” Mills said in a statement. “I have directed all state offices closed, and I urge Maine people to exercise extreme caution if they must be on the roads and give our road crews and first responders plenty of room as they work to keep us safe.”

The biggest threat Friday is likely to be ice and sleet accumulations in Portland, said Chris Legro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray. Legro predicted that two-tenths to a quarter inch of ice would accumulate overnight.

“It’s not enough to bring down branches and power lines, but the roads will be slick during the Friday morning commute,” Legro said.

Dozens of schools, colleges, child care centers and town offices in southern Maine are closed Friday because of weather.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for coastal and southwestern Maine that remains in effect until 10 p.m. Friday. A winter storm warning is in effect for inland and northern areas.

The first phase of the storm moved into the state early Thursday morning, prompting school closures and creating slippery driving conditions that contributed to multiple crashes in southern Maine.

The weather service warned isolated power outages are possible due to weighted branches.

Central Maine Power and Emera Maine were reporting no outages early Friday.

The speed limit on the Maine Turnpike is reduced to 45 mph.

At the Portland International Jetport, a half-dozen flights scheduled to depart Friday morning were cancelled.

