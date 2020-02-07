Author at library

Maine author Bruce Robert Coffin will present his fourth novel, “Within Plain Sight,” the ninth installment of the award-winning series, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Gray Public Library. Coffin is a former detective sergeant with more than 27 years in law enforcement. At the time of his retirement from the Portland Police Department, he supervised all homicide and violent crime investigations. This event is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

The Gray-New Gloucester Development Corporation Business Summit 2020 is scheduled for March 5 at NU Brewing, 437 Lewiston Road, New Gloucester. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for networking and the local business showcase. There will be complimentary appetizers from Yolked Food Truck and NU brews for purchase. Local businesses interested in space for the showcase should contact [email protected] to reserve a spot. Space is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free to GNG residents and businesses, but registration is required. RSVP by completing a form at gngdc.com/business-summit-2020 or by leaving a message at 657-2033. Feb. 27 is the final date for RSVPs and business showcase reservations.

Campers will begin Vacation Camp week, Feb. 17-21, as Padawans who are preparing to begin their Jedi training. Throughout the week, these Padawans are challenged through daily Star Wars activities. Each day will focus on a Jedi skill through games and activities with their team ending with Red vs. Blue Jedi wars on Friday. For more information, please contact Nellie Levier, child care service coordinator, at [email protected] or 657-6762. Cost is $30-$55 per day.

The first Village Center Action Committee meeting is at 5 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Fisherman’s Net in Gray. This is an informal meet and greet to begin the process of forming a group to help shape the future of the Village Center in Gray. The focus of the group will be to identify small- to medium-size opportunities or projects in need of improvement in the Village Center. Once the opportunity or project has been identified and assigned a value, the community will be asked to get involved to help fund the project. Projects will range in monetary size from $50 to $500. There will be a new project every month. The projects will improve the look and/or functionality of the Village Center and also help build a sense of pride and community involvement with the residents, business owners and those with ties to the town of Gray.

If you live or work in Gray or have a business or property in Gray, you are welcome to attend. Please RSVP. If you would like to volunteer with the planning of the meeting, please email [email protected]

American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, will host its 6th Annual Chili and Chowder Competition Sunday, Feb. 16. The cost is $5 per entry, and $5 to be a judge.

The Legion hosts a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 21. Schedule your donation time at redcrossblood.org.

The karaoke championship series continues on Feb. 22.

