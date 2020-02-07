Sen. Collins is no Margaret Chase Smith! Maine Sen. Smith stood up for the United States against the assault by Sen. McCarthy on free speech in the 1950s. Today, Sen. Collins pretends to be a champion of the Constitution and honest government, but in essence, she has supported Donald Trump’s illegal, outrageous, and anti-American behavior. Her vote against impeachment of the lawless Mr. Trump demonstrates that she no longer deserves the votes of Maine citizens. Further, her support of tax breaks for the super-wealthy and ultra right-wing Supreme Court judges are not in the best interest of Maine citizens. Collins says Mr. Trump has learned lessons, but her observations are totally refuted by his continuous assault on our democracy. It is bad enough that Senator Collins continues to delude herself, but it is quite another to delude the voters of Maine. I will vote to send Ms. Collins into retirement. It cannot be soon enough.

Tim Zorach,

Georgetown

