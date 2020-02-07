Sen. Susan Collins says that President Trump has learned a “pretty big lesson” from his impeachment and “will be much more cautious in the future.”
Assuming against evidence that he does in fact, learn things, surely the lesson here is that a Republican-led Senate will never impose any consequences whatsoever on his behavior.
I suggest Sen. Collins start preparing remarks about her “disappointment” and “concern,” for when the president’s next abuse of power surfaces.
Christopher Vermilion
Portland
