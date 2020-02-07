When Sen. Susan Collins said that President Trump “has learned” from his impeachment, she was right, but, of course, dead wrong about what he learned.
What he’s learned (once again) is that there is nothing he can’t do and that whatever outrages he routinely engages in will continue to be tolerated, enabled and often applauded by Collins and the rest of the Republican stay-in-liners who have decided Trump can do no wrong no matter how egregiously wrong it so often is.
It was absolutely no surprise to anyone who has followed Collins’ actual voting record (and her so predictable pre-voting self-righteous posturing) that she would wind up voting as she did – endorsing the illegal and truly horrifyingly pathetic behavior of this Trump who would be king.
Alice McFadden
South Portland
