Sen. Susan Collins has cultivated a reputation as an independent voice for Maine – a distinguished public servant who fearlessly straddles the aisle that divides the Senate.
She undoubtedly sees herself as more than a line-toeing partisan, but the people of Maine would be well served to be mindful of this simple fact: When Sen. Collins bucks the party, espouses bipartisanship or pledges to put principle over politics, she does so only when the action is inconsequential.
The senator should not be rewarded this November for half-hearted nods to fairness and openness during the impeachment debacle. True leadership looks different from token procedural gestures made after the outcome is predetermined.
Chris Indorf
Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Gray: Feb. 7
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Brunswick Rotary Club recognizes local historic sites
-
Business
L.L. Bean wades into New York Fashion Week with clothing 'inspired by the outdoors'
-
Coastal Journal
Sande’s Picks: Still time to celebrate Chinese New Year
-
Coastal Journal
Cooking at the Cove: A weeknight meal with ‘extra’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.