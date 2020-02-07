Sen. Susan Collins has cultivated a reputation as an independent voice for Maine – a distinguished public servant who fearlessly straddles the aisle that divides the Senate.

She undoubtedly sees herself as more than a line-toeing partisan, but the people of Maine would be well served to be mindful of this simple fact: When Sen. Collins bucks the party, espouses bipartisanship or pledges to put principle over politics, she does so only when the action is inconsequential.

The senator should not be rewarded this November for half-hearted nods to fairness and openness during the impeachment debacle. True leadership looks different from token procedural gestures made after the outcome is predetermined.

Chris Indorf

Saco

