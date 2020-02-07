BOSTON — The holdup in the trade that would send 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers is unfair to the players involved, the head of their union said on Friday.

The Boston Red Sox had a pending trade that would send Betts and lefty David Price to the Dodgers for outfielder Alex Verdugo and Twins prospect Brusdar Graterol. The deal was agreed to on Tuesday night pending the exchange of medical information, two people with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not final.

But Boston is said to have balked when it saw Graterol’s medical records, and the deal still has not been finalized. That is holding up a side deal that would send outfielder Joc Pederson from the Dodgers to the Angels.

“The proposed trades between the Dodgers, Red Sox, Twins, and Angels need to be resolved without further delay,” Major League Baseball Players Association boss Tony Clark said in a statement. “The events of this last week have unfairly put several players’ lives in a state of limbo.”

Separately, Pederson lost his salary arbitration case against the Dodgers on Friday. He will be paid $7.75 million instead of his request for $9.5 million.

“The unethical leaking of medical information as well as the perversion of the salary arbitration process serve as continued reminders that too often Players are treated as commodities by those running the game,” Clark said.

GIANTS: Former fan favorite Hunter Pence is returning to San Francisco, agreeing to a contract that will give the young club a veteran presence in both the outfield and clubhouse in a season of big change ahead, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Friday.

The agreement pending a physical, the person said. Pence will provide some stability as the Giants move into 2020 with new manager Gabe Kapler and a coaching staff that is entirely new aside from longtime coach Ron Wotus working at third base.

DODGERS: Utilityman Chris Taylor and Los Angeles avoided arbitration when they agreed to an $13.4 million, two-year contract that included salaries of $5.6 million this year, then $7.8 million in 2021.

Taylor, 29, hit .262 last year after overcoming a slow start to the season in which he missed over a month with a broken wrist. He made $3.5 million last year. He had asked for $5.8 million in arbitration and the team offered $5,250,000. He is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.

• Infielder Max Muncy agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract Thursday and outfielder Joc Pederson, who may soon be traded to the Los Angeles Angels, lost his case Friday and will get $7.75 million instead of his request for $9.5 million.

RANGERS: Texas agreed to a minor league contract with former Cleveland closer Cody Allen, who will report to major league spring training. If added to the 40-man roster, Allen would get a one-year contract that includes a $1.3 million salary while in the major leagues.

Allen, 31, was 0-2 with four saves and a 6.26 ERA in 25 appearances for the Angels last season. The right-hander had at least 30 saves in three straight seasons with the Indians from 2015-17.

Allen is Cleveland’s career leader in saves (149) and in appearances (456) and strikeouts (564) by a reliever.

METS: General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen announced that Jessica Mendoza will not longer be a special advisor for the Mets and would be expanding her role at ESPN to “focus more on those new responsibilities.”

According to the New York Post, Mendoza will no longer be an analyst on Sunday Night Baseball. Instead, she’ll have other responsibilities, including calling weekday games.

