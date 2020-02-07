WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal made a layup with 0.2 seconds left to reach 29 points and give the Washington Wizards a 119-118 victory Friday night over the Dallas Mavericks, who have dropped three of five games without Luka Doncic.

Beal’s heroics came after Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. drew a blocking foul and hit one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds left. Beal was 11 of 28 from the field.

Washington made 19 of 38 3-pointers. Davis Bertans was responsible for five of them and finished with 20 points.

Rookie Rui Hachimura took it to Kristaps Porzingis, getting the Mavericks center into foul trouble and finishing with 17. Porzingis, who played without a protective face mask two nights after breaking his nose, had 11 points in just 21 minutes.

Seth Curry led the Mavericks with 20 points off the bench.

76ERS 119, GRIZZLIES 107: Furkan Korkmaz scored a career-high 34 points, Ben Simmons added 22 points and 10 assists and Philadelphia snapped a four-game losing streak with win over visiting Memphis.

Joel Embiid didn’t come out after halftime due to a stiff neck. He finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes for the 76ers, who improved to an NBA-best 23-2 at home. Korkmaz made 13 of 17 shots, including 7 of 9 3-pointers.

The 76ers were glad to be back in Philadelphia after a dismal four-game road trip that saw them get outscored by 73 total points while allowing an average of 123 points per contest in defeats to Atlanta, Boston, Miami and Milwaukee. Those losses dropped the 76ers’ road record to 9-19.

NOTES

NUGGETS: Denver requested waivers on guard Gerald Green, whom they acquired from Houston as part of the 12-player, four-team trade with the Rockets, Timberwolves and Hawks earlier this week.

Green, the 18th overall pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2005 NBA draft, has missed the entire season because of a foot injury in the preseason that required surgery. The 12-year veteran has played in 658 career games for eight NBA teams, posting averages of 9.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while playing 19.8 minutes a game.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »