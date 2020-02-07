COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elvis Merzlikins got a fifth shutout in his last eight starts and the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their points streak to 10 games with a 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

Zach Werenski’s second-period goal, his 17th of the season, broke a franchise season record for defensemen.

Columbus outshot Detroit 44-16 but had trouble finding the back of the net against Jimmy Howard, who finished with 42 saves but slipped to 2-21-2 on the season. The former UMaine star has lost 18 straight and hasn’t won since October.

The Blue Jackets have been on a roll the last two months. They are 9-0-1 in their last 10 and 19-2-5 since Dec. 9.

SABRES 3, RANGERS 2: Jimmy Vesey had a goal and an assist against his former team, Carter Hutton stopped 37 shots, and Buffalo held on for a win at New York.

Zemgus Girgensons and Sam Reinhart also scored to help Buffalo get just its second win in seven games.

Hutton had 21 saves in the third period when the Rangers tried to rally from a 3-0 deficit.

Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, and Alexandar Georgiev finished with 25 saves.

Vesey, who played three seasons for the Rangers before his trade to the Sabres last July, pushed Buffalo’s lead to 3-0 with 8:04 remaining.

Zibanejad ruined Hutton’s shutout bid with his 22nd goal with 2:53 remaining.

Kreider then pulled the Rangers within one with his 20th of the season on a power play with 1:38 left. Kreider has goals in eight of his last 11 games.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, DUCKS 4: John Tavares scored a power-play goal with seven seconds remaining in overtime, lifting Toronto to a win at home.

Anaheim rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period, tying the game on Derek Grant’s goal with 58 seconds left in regulation.

Tavares finished with two goals, and Auston Matthews had a goal and three assists for the Maple Leafs, who lost their previous two games. Mitch Marner also had three assists.

Nicolas Deslauriers, Adam Henrique and Max Jones scored for the Ducks, who lost in overtime for the second straight night.

