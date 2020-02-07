Portland-based Diversified Communications has acquired the United Kingdom’s leading trade show for the aquaculture industry, the company said Friday.

Aquaculture UK, a growing biennial symposium, had more than 2,400 attendees and 190 exhibitors at its most recent event, Diversified said in a news release. The next iteration is scheduled for mid-May in Scotland with 200 exhibitors and more than 3,000 attendees.

“Aquaculture UK is an exciting development for our award-wining UK division as it continues to grow and strengthen its position as one of the most successful trade show organizers in the UK,” said Diversified’s president and CEO, Theodore Wirth, in a statement.

Diversified is an international media company that puts on exhibitions and conferences and curates online communities, digital and print publications.

Seafood is one of Diversified’s focuses, and it holds an industry-leading event, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, every year, and a number of other related trade shows in Asia and North America.

