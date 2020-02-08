BRUNSWICK – Dorothy “Dottie” Del Favero, (nee Matuszak), 89, passed away peacefully at Horizons Living Facility of Brunswick, on Feb. 1, 2020. Born in West New York, N.J. she lived in Guttenburg, N.J. as a child, graduating from Memorial High in West New York, N.J.

She and her husband John moved to West Milford in 1960 where she raised her family and co-owned West Milford Stone and Supply till she retired to Coral Springs, Fla. around 1980.

Dottie moved to Maine six years ago for her daughter to care for her. Dottie worked in a bakery during high school then went on to be a bookkeeper the remainder of her working life.

She was a parishioner of St. John’s Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday school teacher in West New York, N.J. during high school and prior to her marriage. In New Jersey she was a member of the West Milford PTA and represented West Milford at the state level, the Silentia Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star of #56, and the West Milford Elks Club. In Florida she was a member and officer of Parents Without Partners, Coral Springs, and on the Board of Directors of her Florida Condo Association.

She is predeceased by her first husband, Harold Schroeder in 1952, her second husband, John Del Favero in 2004; her parents, Alice and Edward Matuszak; and a brother, Edward A. Matuszak in 2019.

She is survived by two devoted daughters, Diane Del Favero Holden and husband Bradford of Pownal, and Denise Acheson of Highland Lakes, N.J.; two loving grandchildren, Robin Holden and wife Brighid of Pelham, N.H., and Larissa Wells and husband Matt of Hollis; also by her sister, Linda Oringer and husband Howard of Boynton Beach, Fla.; a special niece, Lorraine Rodrique of Dresden, along with three generations of nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Freeport Assisted Living Facility (where she resided for four and a half years) and Horizons Living Facility in Brunswick for the last 18 months of her life along with Beacon Hospice.

There will be a graveside service later in New Jersey.

Donations in her memory may be made to either Facilities Activities Departments.

Freeport Assisted Living

C/O Tamesin Fleenor

4 County Rd.

Freeport, ME 04032 or

Horizons Activities

C/O Mary Wyman

29 Maurice Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous