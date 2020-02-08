CONCORD, N.H. – H. James Marshall III, 70, died suddenly on Jan. 21, 2020 at his home in Concord. Born in Milford, Del. on June 3, 1949, he was the son of Henry James Marshall, Jr. and Esther Judkins Marshall. He was an alumnus of Saint Andrews School in Middletown, Del. and graduated from The University of Pennsylvania in 1971. As an undergraduate at Penn, he was a dedicated member and leader of The Mask and Wig Club.In 1972, Jim married Frances Allen Bonsall of Philadelphia, Pa. Together, they began their new life in Waterville Valley where Jim started his career in resort hospitality and real estate, later becoming a consultant for nonprofit accounting software companies. In 2005, in partnership with Fran, Jim launched their own business, HJ Marshall Associates, a truly fulfilling career in which he helped nonprofit organizations meet their financial needs and goals. Jim continued to serve in this capacity until his death.Jim was preceded in death by his father, H. James Marshall, Jr. on Jan. 13, 2019 and his mother, Esther Judkins Marshall on June 19, 2019. He is survived by the loves of his life, his wife of 47 years, Frances B. Marshall; daughter, Jennifer Pomeroy Marshall and her husband Mike Amero of Portland, and his son, Jeffrey Burke Marshall of Salem, N.H. Jim adored his four grandchildren, Tanna Layne Marshall, Keira Marie Marshall, Conor Thomas Burke Maunsell and Michael Stephen Amero. He leaves his sister, Esther Marshall Pappas of Yarmouth, and his brother, Peter Judkins Marshall and his wife Cynthia of Moultonboro, N.H. Additional survivors include nieces and nephews Christopher Marshall Pappas of Freeport, Matthew Reed Pappas of Yarmouth, Dashiell Pappas Masland and her husband Geoffrey of Yarmouth, Kristina Cosma Marshall of Los Angeles, Calif., and Nicholas Burke Marshall of Moultonboro, N.H. Jim is also survived by loving in-laws, cousins and countless lifelong, dear friends.During his 70 years, Jim cherished his time on Squam Lake. He will be remembered for his love of camping, fishing, hiking and joining friends and family in song, dance and guitar playing. An avid reader of history, he was also an experienced golfer. Jim volunteered for and served on the Boards of a variety of local and regional non-profits including, most recently, the Zoning Board of Concord and the Beaver Meadow Golf Course Advisory Committee. Most important, Jim will be remembered as a devoted husband and father, and a man of integrity, leadership and humility. His abiding love for his family and three generations of OMDG families sustained him always.“In the quiet hours when we are alone and there is nobody to tell us what fine fellows we are, we come sometimes upon a moment in which we wonder, not how much money we are earning, nor how famous we have become, but what good we are doing.” A memorial gathering will be held on Squam Lake later this summer, a date to be announced.

Memorial contributions may be sent to:

Squam Lakes Association

534 US Route 3

Holderness, NH 03245

