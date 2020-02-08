EDMUNDS – Janet L. Rice Brown, 88, of Edmunds passed away on Feb. 5, 2020, at Sylvia Ross Home in Bangor. She is now resting in the arms of her savior whom she loved.

Janet was born in Dennysville, the daughter of Gilbert Leighton and Blanch Mahar Leighton. She was married to the late Arthur Kingsley Rice for 44 years, and together they raised six children. In 1964 the family moved from Pembroke to South Berwick.

Janet retired from Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth, N.H. in 1996. She loved her family. It would upset her if she missed sending a card on their birthdays. She liked making quilts for her family. She was a member of the Free Baptist Church in South Berwick. Janet enjoyed her church and fellowshipping with her church family. After retirement she spent several years as a volunteer for the “Meals On Wheels” program delivering meals to the elderly. Janet had a full life with school events, little league, graduations, weddings and all her grandchildren. These are the things she treasured and made her feel blessed.

In 2004 she returned to Dennysville, the area she always loved and missed. She married Jack Brown and together they made their home in Edmunds. Janet attended the First Baptist Church in Pembroke..

Janet is survived by her children Jane Lever of Orono, David K. Rice of Old Orchard Beach, Jerry A. Rice and his wife Christine of Bangor, Alan G. Rice of South

Berwick, Dwayne S. Rice and his wife Sandy of South Berwick,.her son-in-law Clyde Perry of Phoenix, Ariz.; a stepson Rickey Brown and his wife Susan of Edmunds; nine grandchildren Angela, Lori, Christopher, Suzanne, Teri, Tim, Nichole, Ashley, DJ, two step-grandchildren Heidi and Heather; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and late husband, Janet was predeceased by her daughter Sally Perry; her beloved sisters Sybil Libby Bresette and Kay Greene, brothers Carleton, Lewis, Erlin, and Huey Leighton; and granddaughter Tina Rice Browne.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the McClure Funeral Home, 467 Dublin St., Machias, ME 04654. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Pembroke on Feb. 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. officiated by Gary Kinney. There will be no viewing hours at the request of Janet.

In lieu of flowers it is requested that a donation be made to the First Baptist Church in Pembroke Maine

