FORT MYERS, FLA. – If a blockbuster trade involving Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts is to be made, the Twins won’t be a part of it.

According to two sources with knowledge of talks, the Twins no longer expect to work out their end of a proposed three-way deal involving the Red Sox and Dodgers, a deal in which the Twins were to receive right-hander Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers while sending right-handed Brusdar Graterol to the Red Sox.

News about the deal broke Tuesday night as the clubs exchanged medical records, a standard procedure before trades being finalized. Boston, after examining Graterol’s medical history, expressed concerns that the young righthander’s long-term role would be as a reliever and not a starter. So the Red Sox asked the Twins to add an additional top 10 prospect to their part of the deal.

While the Twins were excited about adding Maeda to their rotation, they were against sending another top prospect to Boston. After more conversations proved fruitless, the Twins on Saturday became resigned to the fact that they were not getting Maeda.

Meanwhile, Graterol, looking relaxed and smiling as he spoke with coaches and teammates, threw in the bullpen for about 12 minutes on Saturday at the CenturyLink Sports Complex. He even flipped a baseball to an onlooker following his session. The Twins plan to use Graterol in the bullpen, where his 102 miles per hour fastball will be an asset. Graterol was not made available to comment after his session.

The Twins’ role in the deal would have allowed Boston to send Betts, left-hander David Price and cash to Los Angeles in exchange for outfield prospect Alex Verdugo. The Dodgers, in anticipation of that trade going through, lined up a deal with the Angels in which they send outfielder Joc Pederson and right-hander Ross Stripling across town for infielder Luis Rengifo.

The Twins pulling out could topple all those plans, unless the Dodgers and Red Sox find a replacement for the Twins. Those close to the situation expressed their frustration as the drama surrounding one of the game’s elite players unfolded. Reports had Angels owner Artie Moreno upset about the deal not being completed. Scott Boras, Graterol’s agent, took issue with Boston’s concerns about the health of his client.

“To suggest that this player is not healthy going forward, or has any form of substantive medical defect that would in any way damage his career, all of that is false. This is a scant supposition created by medical review, by someone who has never seen him physically,” Boras told the Boston Globe.

Tony Clark, head of the player’s association, even released a statement.

“The events of this last week have unfairly put several players’ lives in a state of limbo,” he said.

Despite reports about the proposed deal dominating sports news talk for several days, Graterol still worked out at the Twins facility. One person who has been around Graterol this week said he has been professional in getting his work done but it was clear the developments were on his mind.

