BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Nedeljko Prijovic had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the University of Maine men’s basketball team to an 82-75 victory over Binghamton on Saturday.

Prijovic made 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range for the Black Bears (7-17, 3-7 America East Conference). Andrew Fleming added 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, while Sergio El Darwich pitched in with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Maine scored 47 second-half points, a season best for the team, and snapped a four-game skid.

Richard Caldwell Jr. scored a career-high 20 points for the Bearcats (8-15, 2-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Freshman George Tinsley added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Sam Sessoms had 13 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for his third double-double.

EASTERN CONNECTICUT ST. 94, SOUTHERN MAINE 66: Jake Collagan scored 24 points to lead the Warriors (9-12, 5-7) past Southern Maine (9-11, 4-8) in Willamantic, Connecticut.

Cory Muckle added 17 for Eastern Connecticut, Thomas Close had 16 and Jake McCarthy 11.

Jacobe Thomas had 24 points and Derek Haney 16 for the Huskies.

AMHERST 87, COLBY 69: Fru Che had 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Mammoths (19-3, 6-2 NESCAC) beat the Mules (19-2, 7-2) in Waterville.

Garrett Day added 16 points, Eric Sellew 15 and Josh Cherry 10 for Amherst.

Matt Hanna had 13 points, while Noah Tyson, Alex Dorion and Wallace Tucker each added 12 for Colby.

BOWDOIN 81, HAMILTON 74: Morgan Edwards scored four points in overtime as the Polar Bears (8-14, 3-6 NESCAC) beat the Continentals (14-8, 2-6) in Brunswick.

Eric Anderson made a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left for Hamilton to force overtime.

David Reynolds scored 33 points for the Polar Bears. Jack Shea added 13 and Sam Grad had 11.

TRINITY 114, BATES 78: Nick Seretta had 22 points as the Bantams (15-6, 4-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (11-10, 3-5) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Colin Donovan added 19 points and Jadikas Brooks had 15 for Trinity.

Jeff Spellman had 20 points for Bates.

ST. JOSEPH (Conn). 113, ST. JOSEPH’S 73: Delshawn Jackson Jr. had 27 points and five assists as the Blue Jays (19-2, 7-0) GNAC) beat the Monks (8-13, 2-5) in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Ryan O’Neill added 16 points for St. Joseph.

Jack Casale scored 25 points and Tatsuaki Sakai added 13 for the Monks.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 91, ALBANY COLLEGE OF P&HS 54: DeSean Cromwell came off the bench to register 12 points and nine rebounds for the SeaWolves (18-7) during a win over the Panthers (9-13) in South Portland.

Ian Regan also scored 12 points for Southern Maine, with Anthony Lobor recording 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Pedro Francesca 10 points. John Ambert’s 20 points led th

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 61, ST. JOSEPH (Conn.) 36: The Monks (14-7, 7-1 GNAC) scored the first seven points of the game and cruised to a win over the Blue Jays (10-12, 2-6) in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Allyson Fillion had 14 points, Julia Quinn 12, Kaleigh Walsh 11 and Sophia Giardina 10 for the Monks.

BATES 54, TRINITY 50: Meghan Graff had 22 points and the Bobcats (12-10, 3-5 NESCAC) beat the Bantams (15-7, 4-4) in Lewiston.

Mia Roy added 11 points, while Taylor McVeigh had 11 rebounds for Bates.

Madison Stevens had 12 points for Trinity.

AMHERST 53, COLBY 36: Hannah Fox scored 16 points as the Mammoths (19-3, 6-2 NESCAC) beat the Mules (7-14, 2-7) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Alisha Aube had 14 points for Colby.

EASTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 79, SOUTHERN MAINE 59: Anna Barry and Mya Villard each scored 15 points to lead the Warriors (18-3, 11-1 LEC) past the Huskies (9-13, 4-9) in Willamantic, Connecticut.

Lizzy Cretella added 14 points for Eastern Connecticut. Jackie Luckhardt scored 13 points for Southern Maine.

BOWDOIN 89, HAMILTON 74: Samantha Roy had 22 points and the Polar Bears (20-2, 7-2 NESCAC) beat the Continentals (14-8, 4-4) in Clinton, New York.

Maddie Hasson had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Bowdoin. Sela Kay added 19 points, while Moira Train had 14.

Carly O’Hern had 25 points for Hamilton.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 94, ALBANY COLLEGE OF P&HS 30: Marley Groat scored 20 points as the SeaWolves (20-4, 11-3 YSCC) cruised past the Panthers (9-10, 3-1) in South Portland.

Tara Flanders and Grace Fontaine added 16 points apiece, and Amanda Brett had 14.

Emily D’Abrosca led the Panthers with 10 points.

MEN’S HOCKEY

HAMILTON 4, COLBY 1: The Continentals (9-7-4, 8-4-2 NESCAC) jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead and beat the Mules (7-10-3, 3-9-2) in Clinton, New York.

Cade Groton, Nick Hawkins, Jordi Jefferson and Bennett Morrison all scored for Hamilton.

Spencer Hewson scored for Colby.

AMHERST 5, BOWDOIN 2: Bradley Ingersoll and Ethan Kimball scored as the Polar Bears (9-10-1, 5-8-1 NESCAC) took a 2-1 lead, but then allowed four straight goals in a loss to the Mammoths (7-9-4, 5-6-3) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Connor Merrill, Patrick Daly, Joey Verkerke, Matteo Mangiardi and Sean Wrenn scored for Amherst.

SKIDMORE 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Nicolas Stuckless scored twice as the Thoroughbreds (11-8-4, 7-7-2 NEHC) beat the Huskies (7-14-3, 6-9-2) in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Nicholas Charron, Matthew Monk and William Brochu also scored for Skidmore. Michael Green scored for Southern Maine.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

AMHERST 2, BOWDOIN 1: Natalie Lima scored at 4:51 of the third period to push the Mammoths (13-4-4, 8-3-3 NESCAC) past the Polar Bears (7-9-3, 4-7-1) in Brunswick.

Angelina Joyce scored for Bowdoin.

CASTLETON 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Darby Palisi scored her second goal of the game in overtime as the Spartans (11-8-3, 8-3-2 LEC) beat the Huskies (10-11-2, 8-6) in Rutland, Vermont.

Katie Nolan and Maddy Young scored for Southern Maine.

HAMILTON 3, COLBY 0: Maddie Beitler had a goal and an assist as the Continentals (12-8, 6-6 NESCAC) beat the Mules (12-5-3, 7-3-2) in Waterville.

Nina Prunster had 31 saves for Colby.

MAINE 2, PROVIDENCE 1: Taylor Leech scored in the first period and Ali Beltz in the third as the Black Bears (12-12-7, 8-10-5 WHEA) held on to beat the Friars (15-11-4, 12-9-2) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Carly Jackson had 43 saves for the Black Bears. Lauren DeBlois scored for Providence.

Send questions/comments to the editors.