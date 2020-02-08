HOCKEY

David Vallorani scored with 1:37 left in overtime as the Brampton Beast beat the Maine Mariners 3-2 on Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena to snap Maine’s five-game winning streak.

Alex Kyle scored in the second period and Conner Bleackley in the third as the Mariners rallied to tie it.

Brampton had taken a 2-0 lead with goals 12 seconds apart in the first period by Lindsay Sparks and Daniel Leavens.

Francois Brassard made 23 saves for the Mariners, while Alex Dubeau had 30 for Brampton.

FOOTBALLL

XFL: Cardale Jones’ D.C. Defenders beat the Seattle Dragons 31-19 in the opener of the new XFL that provided plenty of entertainment in person and on TV.

It’s far too early to tell if the XFL can take a foothold where its previous incarnation and the recently unsuccessful Alliance of American Football failed, but executives are willing to wait and see.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Clement Noel won his third slalom of the season after first-run leader Daniel Yule of Switzerland skied out early in his final run, in Chamonix, France.

The Frenchman was 0.21 seconds faster than Norway’s Timon Haugan and 0.31 ahead of Austria’s Adrian Pertl, who both had their first career podium result.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Viktoria Rebensburg mastered the Kandahar course on Saturday for her first career win in a downhill, in Garmisch-Parkenkirchen, Germany.

Rebensburg had a near-flawless run to beat Federica Brignone by 0.61 seconds.

BASEBALL

HALL OF FAME: The Maine Baseball Hall of Fame is seeking nominees for its 2020 induction class. To make a nomination, send a resume or supporting documentation to [email protected] or to 38 Merganser Way, Freeport, ME 04032. The deadline is March 6.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Watford conceded a late own-goal by defender Adrian Mariappa to draw 1-1 at fellow struggler Brighton and stay in the relegation zone of the English Premier League.

n Everton fought back after a dreadful goalkeeper error by Jordan Pickford to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in the Premier League and move in sight of the Champions League qualification positions.

OLYMPICS: Samantha Mewis’ goal on a blistering free kick in the second half against Mexico left no doubt that the United States was on its way to the Olympics.

Mewis scored twice and the U.S. national team secured its place in Tokyo this summer with a 4-0 semifinal victory in Carson, California, in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.

TRACK AND FIELD

POLE VAULT: Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke the men’s world record.

Duplantis jumped 6 meters, 17 centimeters (20 feet, 2.9 inches) at the indoor meet in Torun, Poland, beating by one centimeter the record set by France’s Renaud Lavillenie in 2014. It’s a strong statement ahead of the pole vault competition at the Olympics in Tokyo in August.

TENNIS

NEW YORK OPEN: Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the tournament because of a shoulder injury.

Kyrgios had moved back into the top 20 of the ATP rankings this week for the first time since August 2018 after a fourth-round appearance in the Australian Open, where he lost to top-seeded Rafael Nadal.

FED CUP: Serena Williams improved to 14-0 in Fed Cup singles matches, defeating Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to give the United States a 2-0 lead over Latvia.

