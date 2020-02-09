BRUNSWICK — Brunswick tallied three goals in the third period for a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over Kennebunk/Wells in boys high school hockey action at Watson Arena on Saturday.

The Dragons improved to 9-6 and host Cheverus this upcoming Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

Matt McCarthy scored two goals for the visitors, giving his team a 3-1 lead in the second period.

Michael Marro started the Brunswick rally with a goal on a breakaway to get the Dragons to 3-2 after two.

In the third, Nick Marro tied the game, and two-and-a-half minutes later, Scout Masse tallied his second goal of the game off a pass from Joe Marro to give Brunswick a 4-3 lead.

Nick Marro scored into an empty net to complete the scoring.

Girls basketball

NAPLES — Mason Baker-Schlendering scored 12 points as Freeport (14-4) beat Lake Region (7-11), 38-29, on Saturday in Western Maine Conference play.

Caroline Smith added nine points and Rachel Wall had seven for the Falcons, who next play on Saturday in the Class B South quarterfinals at the Portland Expo at 2 p.m. against rival Cape Elizabeth.

Shelby Sheldrick led the Lakers with 12 points.

Boys basketball

NAPLES — Evan Willey dropped in 28 points as Lake Region cruised to a 65-51 WMC win over Freeport on Saturday.

The Lakers finished 8-10 as Jacob Stone added 16 points and Derek Langadas 15.

Freeport, which concluded its regular season with a 10-8 mark, was led by 14 points from Tre Morris, 13 from Blaine Cockburn and 11 from Colby Arsenault.

The Falcons enter the Class B South quarterfinals at the Portland Expo seeded eighth and face No. 1 Maranacook on Saturday at 9 p.m.

