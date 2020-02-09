The federal voting system needs to be consistent throughout the country. The current system is antiquated and can easily be manipulated. From hanging chads in 2000 in Florida to “technical difficulties” in 2020 in Iowa, allowing each state and community to use their own method of tabulating the voting results at the federal level is archaic.

We have federal governmental regulations, from safety equipment in automobiles to how to process foods and drugs. Voting is the greatest right we have in America, and yet we do not regulate how it is done so that the results are consistent and accurate. Why do we neglect to update and protect this most important part of our country: the right to vote?

It is time to fund and implement a federal voting system that is the same across the country!

Christine Wolfe

Freeport

