Re: “Full picture” (Feb. 2, Page E1):

The Rufus Porter Museum in Bridgton was thrilled with the wonderful article in the Maine Sunday Telegram, showcasing the Bowdoin College Museum of Art’s exhibit on Porter, “Rufus Porter’s Curious World: Art and Invention in America, 1815-1860.”

We invite those interested in Rufus Porter to visit our museum, which opens for the 2020 season on June 13.

In addition to permanent exhibits highlighting Porter’s creativity and ingenuity, we also offer changing exhibits (this year, centered on Maine’s bicentennial), programs and classes, as well as a highly acclaimed museum store. Complete information can be found on our website at www.rufusportermuseum.org and on our Facebook page.

Karla Leandri Rider

executive director, Rufus Porter Museum

Bridgton

