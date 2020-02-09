Bravo to Greg Kesich for his Feb. 2 column (“The View From Here: Do we have to be the next San Jose?”), about the recent news of the planned creation of a tech research center in Portland, without regard for the consequences.
Push out the homeless and poor. Push out the working class, the middle class. Push out small businesses. Continue to build posh hotels and high-end restaurants. Welcome giant tourist ships to befoul the harbor. Build on and on to an already-outsize medical center, while health costs zoom.
Is this the picture we Mainers want for our premier city? Certainly we want Portland to be a successful and welcoming city. But what is in danger of disappearing is Portland as a community.
Norman Abelson
Moody
