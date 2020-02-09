Gallagher, Villeneuve and DeGeer, PLLC, a 40y-year old law firm with offices in Damariscotta, has announced that Jennifer F. Atkinson has joined the practice. Atkinson brings her specialty in U.S. Immigration and Nationality Law to this firm of five attorneys representing Midcoast clients. Prior to joining Gallagher, Villeneuve and DeGeer, PLLC Atkinson worked as an attorney for Goeschl Law Corporation, a California-based immigration firm serving entrepreneurs and corporations. She joined Goeschl after running her own immigration practice, the Law Office of Jennifer Atkinson, which concentrated on family-based immigration, citizenship and asylum matters.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: