WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Andrew Copp had the go-ahead score in Winnipeg’s four-goal third period, and the Jets rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Sunday night.

Copp gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead when he beat Corey Crawford up high from in close with 6:33 left after taking a perfect pass from Jack Roslovic.

Kyle Connor had a pair of goals, and Blake Wheeler and Patrick Laine also scored for the Jets. Connor, with his team-leading 28th goal, and Laine got empty-net goals to secure the two points.

Dominik Kubalik and Brandon Saad scored for the Blackhawks.

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for the Jets, who won their third straight, while Crawford stopped 33 shots for Chicago.

RANGERS 4, KINGS 1: Artemi Panarin, Kaapo Kakko and Greg McKegg scored, and New York won at home.

Tony DeAngelo had an empty-netter, and rookie Igor Shesterkin made 42 saves for his fifth win in six starts.

Panarin and Kakko helped the Rangers put it away in the third.

The 18-year-old Kakko made it 2-0 with his eighth goal of the season 9:20 into the period. It was the first goal since Jan. 2 for the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft.

Los Angeles got one back when Trevor Moore scored at 10:47, but Panarin answered with his team-best 28th goal at 17:11. DeAngelo got his 13th of the season into an empty net with 2:11 left.

DUCKS 3, SABRES 2: Ryan Miller stopped 31 shots, including all 15 he faced in the third period, and Anaheim held on for a win at Buffalo.

Jakob Silfverberg, Ryan Getzlaf and Nick Ritchie staked Anaheim to a 3-0 lead by scoring over a 5:45 span in the first period, and the Ducks closed out a 3-0-2 road trip. The five-game point streak is Anaheim’s longest since winning five straight games from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, 2018.

The 39-year-old Miller, who spent the first half of his career with the Sabres, earned his 385th career win to move into a tie with Mike Vernon for 15th place on the NHL list.

Johan Larsson and Rasmus Dahlin scored for Buffalo, which was coming off a 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Friday night. The Sabres dropped to 2-5-1 in their last eight.

AVALANCHE 3, WILD 2: Nathan MacKinnon scored his 32nd goal of the season, Pavel Francouz made 34 saves and Colorado ended its road trip with four wins in five games.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado, which has won seven of its last eight games and is second in the league behind Washington with 18 road wins.

Jared Spurgeon and Kevin Fiala scored for Minnesota.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous