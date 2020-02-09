WINDHAM – Dennis Clark Frank, 59, died Monday Feb. 3, 2020. He was born Jan. 26, 1961, in Portland, the son of Robert C. Frank Sr. and Gwendolyn Charmain Adams .

Denny grew up in Windham and attended local schools. He was a skilled craftsman who enjoyed hunting fishing, gardening, body building, and boxing. He will be remembered as a handsome, witty charismatic guy who loved having a good time with friends.

Denny was predeceased by his father. In addition to his mother he is survived by his children, Ethan, Katie, and Eliza; brother, Bob Frank Jr., and twin sister, Denise McCaslin.

Denny’s family would like to thank his hospice nurse Jay and the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their care and support during Denny’s illness.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon Saturday Feb. 15, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. An hour of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be announced in the spring. To express condolences or to participate in Denny’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

