FALMOUTH – Dorothy Jean Fredriksen passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at home in Falmouth. She was born Sept. 5, 1942 to Margaret (LaRose) and Oscar Fredriksen.Dorothy graduated from Falmouth High School, class of 1960, Portland Gray’s Business College, National University and Southern Maine Community College.Dorothy worked at numerous places during her lifetime, including co-owner of the Village Kiln, the military induction board, the Social Security office, the operating room at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital, the office of Dr. Asherman and Fairchild Semiconductor.She was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary, holding office as District President, and 16 years as President of the American Legion Auxiliary Falmouth Memorial Post #164, the first member of the Falmouth Historical Society to receive honorary lifetime membership. She was also a member of the Maine State Historical Society, Pine Tree Quilters Guild, Falmouth Fire Auxiliary Engine One, Sons of Norway, Navy-Marine Relief Society. Dorothy was a member of the Universal Living Rosary, a lifelong communicate at the Holy Martyrs of North America church of the parish of the Holy Eucharist in Falmouth.Dorothy had varied interests, loved working in her workshop on the computer, painting, reading, knitting, quilting, and working in the garden.She is survived by her sister Carol, her twin brother Donald, nephew Michael, his wife Nichole, and daughters Natalie and Arianna.Visiting Hours celebrating Dorothy’s life will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, from 4-6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Rd., Falmouth. Interment will be in the Spring at Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 88 Falmouth. To view Dorothy’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Donations can be made in her memory to:Veterans’ Homein Scarborough 290 US Route 1 Scarborough, ME 04074 or: Holy Martyrs Church 266 Foreside Rd. Falmouth, ME 04105

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »