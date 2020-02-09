WINDHAM – James “Jim” Donaldson Cairns III, 72, of Windham passed away at home unexpectedly Feb. 2, 2020. Born Nov. 29, 1947 in Portland, he was a son of James Cairns II and Doris (Shaw) Cairns.

Jim graduated from Westbrook High School in 1966 and SMVTI in 1970. Served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Jim married Susan Williams in 1971 and were married for 48 years.

He loved playing golf with the Lestage boys, Guy, Andy and John. He loved hunting; and, as an avid reader, was a history buff and could not turn down a chance to debate politics. He enjoyed his time coaching softball with his daughters. Target shooting was a passion. Jim started his own business, Cairns Electric in the 70s and took great pride and care in his work. Above all, Jim loved his family.

Surviving are his wife Sue; daughters, Tammy, Lisa Olsen (Erin), Christina Daigle (Andrew), and Mary; grandchildren, Erica, Elizabeth D., TJ, Elizabeth, and Evan; great-grandchildren, Mariah Kay and Neveah; stepfather, Fred Staples; siblings, Carole Pierce (Jeff), Nancy Fredette (Roland) and Vaughn Staples; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by mother, Doris Staples, father, James Cairns; and beloved daughter, Brenda.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at the Stockhouse Restaurant, 506 Main Street, Westbrook from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be no funeral, a burial service will be held in the spring.

To express condolences and to participate in Jim’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous