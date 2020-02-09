PORTLAND – Karen Marie (Langlois) Lane of Portland died Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Karen was born July 8, 1947 in Castine, an idyllic Maine coastal village; her parents were A. Edward Langlois, Jr. and Vivian Marie (Lavoie) Langlois of South Portland. She attended South Portland schools and graduated UMO with a BA in 1965. Karen married Roger Lane and they moved to Rochester, N.Y. and then San Antonio, Texas, and had two children.

Karen worked as a preschool arts director at St. Thomas Episcopal School in Texas and was known as the super mom of the neighborhood, always available to the kids along Turkey Oak and beyond. When she moved back to Maine she was the activity director at the South Portland Nursing Home, where she was beloved by both residents and staff for her humor, boundless energy and quirky ways. Karen always loved the arts and even wrote a book, “The Ecological Easel”, an environmentally focused art curriculum for children. She was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and Duke fan, and though often reminded of TV start times, she frequently forgot to watch.

Karen is survived by her son, Jacob Lane of New York, N.Y. (generally understood to be the best son in the world, just ask anyone Karen ever met); three caring sisters, (who got along fabulously all the time): Therese Marie Levandoski of Richmond, Va. and Portland, Marie Ann Langlois of Lamoine and Denise Marie O’Kane of Leesburg, Va.; her sweet granddaughter, Amelia Lane and daughter-in-law, Christy Gibney of New York, N.Y.; and eight nieces and nephews, Mark Levandoski, Kim Levandoski, Carl Levandoski, Karen Grosset, Meghan Frederick, Emily Frederick, Casie Marie O’Kane, and Benjamin O’Kane.

Karen was predeceased by her daughter, Jodie Shonah Lane who died Jan. 16, 2004 in New York, N.Y.

The family will hold a private memorial service on the beach at Little Sebago Lake in the summer, a special place where Karen spent many happy days with her family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Karen’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Cards for the family may be mailed to: Jacob Lane, 116 Pinehurst Ave., F12, New York, N.Y. 10033.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be sent to:

South Portland

Nursing Home

42 Anthoine Street

South Portland, ME 04106

