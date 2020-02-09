YARMOUTH – It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Marie G. Chambers, Yarmouth, Maine, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Originally from Chadds Ford, Pa., Marie was the daughter of first and second generation European immigrants who survived the depression of the 1930’s. She and her husband, David Everett Chambers, a World War II Army Rangers veteran, raised three children and saw their golden wedding anniversary in 2000, prior to David’s passing in 2009. Marie was career-minded as a young woman and became a working mom long before it was mainstream, in elementary education administration and later museum management. She always kept her hands and mind active. It was not unusual to find her, well into her eighties, sewing quilts for her family and local charities, knitting baby hats and newborn blankets for local hospitals and painting landscapes inspired by her life in Maine or the cross country trips she took with her husband over the years. Above all, Marie’s family was most important to her. She delighted in teaching her children and then grandchildren the values of charity, creativity, education and faith. A Lutheran from childhood and member of Good Shepard Church of Brunswick, Marie’s faith in Jesus Christ was a sustaining strength in her life. She valued a strong work ethic, thriftiness, and self-reliance which she instilled in her family.Marie is survived by her three children. Linda Chambers Laughlin, Jonathan Goetz Chambers and Eileen Marie Chambers; three grandchildren, Adrienne D. Lee, Amanda L. Wood, James C. Laughlin; and three great-grandchildren. Marie will be buried alongside her husband, in Longwood Cemetery, Chester County, Pa.

