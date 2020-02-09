SCARBOROUGH – Mary Baker Drake, 89, of Scarborough, formerly of Cape Elizabeth, died peacefully on Jan. 31, 2020, after a long illness.

Mary was born in Portland, on April 28, 1930, the daughter of C. Hall and Florence Merritt Baker. She grew up in South Portland and Cape Elizabeth and attended Cape Elizabeth schools, graduating from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1948. In 1951, Mary graduated from Westbrook Junior College. On Oct. 31, 1953, she married William H. Drake.

After several years of living in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, Mary moved back to Cape Elizabeth in 1968. She was a member of the Junior League, the Victoria Society of Maine and a long-time member of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. While her children were in Cape Elizabeth schools, she worked for several years as reading assistant at Cape Elizabeth High School. Later she served as class agent for her Westbrook Junior College class.

During her retirement years, Mary and her husband traveled all over the world, visiting many faraway places, such as Egypt, Australia, and Russia. She had a lifelong love of reading, languages, and fine cooking and dining.

Mary is survived by her husband of 66 years; her two sons, Jeffrey Drake and his wife, Sharon, of Scarborough, and Charles Drake, and his wife, Judith, of South Portland; and two grandchildren, Jennifer Drake and Jamie Drake of Westbrook.

Mary’s family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Scarborough Terrace, Enclave of Scarborough, and Compassus Hospice for their care.

A memorial service is planned for some time in May at Seaside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Cape Elizabeth Historical Preservation Society

c/o Public Safety Building

325 Ocean House Rd.

Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107

