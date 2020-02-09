KENNEBUNK – Nan Gray Jackson,79, passed away Feb. 4, 2020. She was born in June of 1940 in Bangor to parents Norman H. Gray and Mavis Fox Gray.

Nan is survived by her husband, Dr. Howard C. Jackson of Orono; her son Mark S. Jackson,; and grandchildren Seth Norman Jackson and Morgan Gray Jackson, all of Scarborough.

Nan grew up in Fryeburg and Lovell and always loved the area. She attended Fryeburg Academy before studying at University of Maine Orono. It was while at Orono that she met her lifelong partner and future husband, Howard Jackson. They were married in 1961. She worked as a teacher after graduating from Orono. Nan returned to school, earning a nursing degree and later went on to receive her Masters in Social Work.

Nan and her husband moved to Scarborough in 1972 where they would live for the next 30 years before retiring to winters in Florida and summers at their camp in Stoneham.

Nan was well read, caring, and full of life. Her jovial spirit and trademark laugh will continue in the memory of all who knew her. Her dedication to her community through civic engagement leaves a legacy of inspiration to her family.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough.

In lieu of flowers, please

consider a donation in

memory of Nan to a college fund set up

for her grandchildren: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-

nan-gray-jackson

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »