BRUNSWICK – Sally (Fiske) Dorr Hamilton passed away at Avita of Brunswick on Feb. 3, 2020 with her daughter at her side, at the age of 90.Retiring in 1983, Sally and husband Norm moved to Pemaquid and Lake Wales, Florida where they enjoyed golfing, boating and she became an accomplished artist. In later years Sally enjoyed spending time in Portland, more recently moving to Avita of Brunswick.Sally was predeceased by husbands: Earl Dorr, Jr., and Norman Hamilton; and son John Dorr. She is survived by daughters: Sandra Turnbull (Andrew), Terry McCabe (Lee) of Pemaquid, son David Hamilton (Karen) of South Dakota; granddaughters: Sara Sleeper and Rachel McCabe; grandsons; Jason, Christopher, Matthew and Bryan Turnbull, Warren and Nathan Dorr; and three great-grandsons.A graveside service is planned for summer in New Harbor. Her family would like to thank the Avita staff and Chans Hospice for their loving care.Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Sally’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.In lieu of flowers,donations can be madein her memory to:Avita of Brunswick -AssociateAppreciation FundBrunswick, Me, orChans Hospiceof Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »