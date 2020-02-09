YARMOUTH – Sidney A. Leighton, 77, of North Yarmouth passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at the Brentwood Manor. He was the husband of Susie M. (Chadbourne) Leighton.

He was born in Portland on May 14, 1942, a son of the late Stanley F. and Inez F. (Cotton) Leighton. He grew up in Yarmouth and graduated from Yarmouth High School.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1966 after being honorably discharged; Sid worked for Maine Medical Center for 45 years before retiring in 2011.

For years, he worked as a dealer at several different flea markets in the area. He was also an elder for many years at the White Memorial SDA Church in Portland.

He is the last of his immediate family besides his wife.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 from 3 to 4 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. at the White Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church, 97 Allen Ave. Portland.

Burial in Mayberry Cemetery, Windham will be private and held in the spring.

