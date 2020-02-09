PORTLAND – Thomas Michael Vacca, Sr. was born June 27, 1954 in Portland. He passed away on Feb. 6, 2020 at the age of 65. He was the son of Angelo Vacca and Helen Irene Cross Vacca.

Tom graduated Deering High School in 1973. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce (Riley) Vacca in 1978. He served his fellow workers at General Electric and Southworth Machine Co. as a union shop steward. After his last employer closed their doors, he could have taken his skills to Bath Iron Works, but the commute would have taken time from his family and his church. Instead, he started his own contracting company called Vacca and Sons Services.

A deeply spiritual man, he always felt a calling to help others. He co-founded the Wayside Evening Soup Kitchen and the food rescue program which distributed over 1.3 million pounds of food in southern Maine. His dedication to Wayside helped feed thousands of hungry Mainers. He was a model of what a Christian servant is, committed to protecting the privacy and dignity of all that needed help.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Dennis, Angelo Jr., Margaret, and Teresa. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Vacca; his two sons, Thomas Jr. and Chris Vacca; his four grandchildren; his brother James; and the thousands of people he dedicated his life to helping.

A celebration of his life and resurrection will be held at HopeGateWay on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: Sacred Heart Food Pantry

307 Congress St.

Portland, ME 04101

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous