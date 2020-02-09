SOUTH PORTLAND – On Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 Vittoria Martini Blanchard, 94, of Kaler Road, South Portland died peacefully in her sleep.

Vittoria (or “Nana”) was born in Olevano Romano, Italy on Aug. 10, 1925 to Enrica and Vittore Riccardo Martini. The Martini family had six children, Vittoria being the oldest and last surviving member of the Martini family. Vittoria was educated in Olevano Romano. She worked in various capacities throughout her life, working hard all her life to take care of others.

During the Nazi occupation of World War II, Olevano was not spared the cruelty of the SS. The Germans caught Vittoria outside at night during curfew. They made her peel potatoes with others that were forced laborers. Vittoria escaped out of a bathroom window that was open and ran home. This is one of the many true stories of war-time Italy. Vittoria was also shot in the leg and bayonetted in the face by the Germans.

Vittoria survived the war to meet Harry Alvin Blanchard in Munich, Germany in the 1950s. Harry got the girl! He was very much in love with Vittoria. In fact, they had to be married three times; Binloc, Germany, Olevano Romano, Italy, and then in Rome itself. Harry and Vittoria were relocated several times until his retirement in 1962, when they called South Portland their home.

Vittoria was predeceased by her husband, Harry. She is survived by her daughter Deborah and her husband, Richard Alexander of South Portland; two grandchildren, Nathaniel and Vittoria; and great-granddaughter, Nevaeh.

A graveside service will be held at Highland Avenue Cemetery in the spring. Service date and time will be announced online. Please come celebrate her amazing life. “Nana would want you to”.

Special thanks to Ms. Erin Coyne and the staff at Cedars for helping to get Vittoria home. Vittoria was a true survivor and will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved this amazing lady.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »