Ever dream of opening an alpaca farm? Want to garden with limitless possibilities? Sick of settling for less as prices go off the charts along the coast? Hit the county roads and get 20 times as much space for your dollar. Prices and listings are current at the time of publication.

291 Pond Rd., Wales – 72 acres for $349,900

This impressive property is ready for a creative, industrious new owner. Originally built in 1850, it is perfect for an equine or camelid business. In the heated octagonal barn there are 17 stalls and five more in the 4,000 SF main barn. The home is a classic farmhouse L-shape, with four bedrooms in each section. Separate entrances create rental potential. A half-mile flat track is set back behind the house, along with trail access in the woods for horses, mountain bikes or ATVs. Location bonus: it’s right across the street from Sabbatus Pond. See the full listing.

167 Mansion Rd., Hollis – 50 acres for $415,000

Set in pristine rolling fields and woods, this farmhouse was built in 1830. The main house has three bedrooms, and an accessory dwelling unit has two bedrooms. The enormous barn is the perfect space for a workshop, a studio, an event space or simply storage. 45 acres of the property is wooded, with wild grapes and apple trees growing all over. Developers will want to take note of this property: As a Rural Residential Two-Acre Zone (RR2), a new owner could build additional residential parcels. 800 feet of road frontage will make planning easy. See the full listing.

176 Witham Rd., Auburn – 25 acres for $450,000

Let’s start with the house and living area. Built in 1993 and very well maintained since, there’s already a lot to desire with 3,000 SF, three beds, three and a half baths, a stone fireplace, a two-car garage, a finished basement and beautiful landscaping. But within the 25 acres of woods surrounding the home is an 18-hole disc golf course. The sale will include all the equipment and inventory for a turnkey business. See the full listing.

54 Fort Ridge Rd., Alfred – 25 acres for $479,000

Natural light is the star attraction of this unique Cape meets post-and-beam home with three beds and two baths. The open-concept kitchen, dining and living room area have an expansive view of the rolling fields and woods from over-sized windows. Strategically placed skylights bring in sunshine from every angle. The 2-car garage and barn provides plenty of storage space and the unfinished loft space is ready to be tailored to your needs. See the full listing.

33 Holmes Rd., Saco – 21 acres for $469,000

Feel like you’re homesteading while living less than a 25 minute drive to Portland in this sunny, ranch-style home with two beds and two baths, a fenced-in, above ground pool and a 12 stall horse barn. The property abuts conservation land to guarantee privacy and a C-1 zoning for some of the lot presents several business opportunities. See the full listing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: