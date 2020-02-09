With the basketball tournament beginning this week (see story), every other winter sport, with the exception of boys’ hockey, is already into its postseason.

Last week proved eventful and triumphant and here’s a look back, as well as a glimpse of what’s to come:

Girls’ hockey

The girls’ hockey has come to an end for local teams after a pair of squads bowed out last week.

Yarmouth/Freeport, the No. 4 seed in the North Region, defeated No. 5 Winslow, 3-0, in the quarterfinals last Wednesday, then lost, 5-0, to top-ranked Lewiston in Saturday’s semifinal round to wind up 10-10. Goalie Allie Perrotta made 36 saves against the Blue Devils.

“Our team, we have a lot of heart,” Yarmouth/Freeport coach David Intraversato said. “We came out of the gates, 2-7 and we went 7-2 in our (final nine regular season games). We won our first playoff game and that third period, we played that much harder. Lewiston is a good team. It’s just tough to match up when you only have two lines versus their three.”

In the South Region, Falmouth, the No. 6 seed, was ousted by defending state champion Cheverus, the third-seed, 4-1, in the quarterfinal round. Kate Kinley had the Yachtsmen’s goal, but that’s all they could muster and they finished the year 5-14.

“We were dealt a difficult schedule, but we had a group of seven seniors who knew the task at hand,” Falmouth coach Rob Carrier said. “It wasn’t easy, but they played great and I’m really proud of the effort they gave today. The girls knew it could be the last game, so if there was ever a game to skate a full 45 (minutes), this was it. I really liked the effort, especially in the third period.”

Greely didn’t qualify for the playoffs this year, but Leah Walker was recently named one of five finalists for the Becky Schaffer Award, which is given to the top senior girls’ hockey player in the state.

Indoor track

The Western Maine Conference indoor track championship meet was held Saturday at the University of Southern Maine.

In the girls’ meet, Greely’s 90 points left it third (York was first with 142). Marin Provencher won both the open mile (5 minutes, 31.60 seconds) and the open two-mile (12:11.73). Lia Traficonti was first in the open triple jump (31 feet, 2.75 inches).

Freeport (75 points) was fourth. Tara Migliaccio won the senior 400 (1:04.39). Shaina Curry was first in the senior high jump (4-10). The Falcons’ 4×200 relay team was also first in 1:56.02.

Yarmouth (21) came in 11th.

In the boys’ meet, won easily by York with 207 points, Greely (61 points) came in third. Sam Wilson was first in the open mile (4:38.39).

Yarmouth (50) was sixth. Chris Koskinen took the senior 200 (24.30 seconds) and the open pole vault (13-0). Michael McNeil was first in the senior shot put (46-9.75).

Freeport (19) came in 10th.

NYA (5) placed 12th.

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association meet was also held Saturday at USM.

Falmouth’s boys had 68 points to finish fifth, but that was well behind champion Scarborough (189.666 points). The Yachtsmen did get wins from Ben Greene in the mile (4:35.0), Adrian Friedman in the senior long jump (20-4.5) and Joshua Bradford in the senior shot put (60-10.5).

In the girls’ meet, Falmouth (39 points) was ninth. Gorham (154) came in first. The Yachtsmen’s 4×200 relay team came in first (1:53.23).

The Class B state meet is Saturday at Bates College in Lewiston.

The Class A state meet is Monday of next week at USM.

Swimming

Greely’s girls’ swim team finally dethroned Cape Elizabeth and captured the North Division Southwesterns last week. The Rangers tallied 345 points, which was 36 better than the Capers. Greely got first-place performances from Jaehee Park in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 58.25 seconds) and its 200 free relay team (Lauren Lambertson, Ellie Holt, Kyla Moroney and Abby Hollis, 1:47.78). Runner-up showings included Emma Cyr in the 100 free (58.08 seconds), Hollis in the 500 free (5:31.33), Holly Moss in the 100 backstroke (1:01.19) and the 400 free (Park, Emma Richard, Emma Cyr and Lambertson, 3:52.65) and 200 medley (Moss, Elizabeth Domingo, Blake Wescott and Camden Dean, 1:58.25) relays.

“It was one of, if not the best Southwestern performances in my coaching career,” said longtime Greely coach Rob Hale. “This meet is designed for my girls’ team. It rewards teams with depth. For the most part, we were able to score three swimmers before Cape could score their second swimmer.”

Falmouth (164 points) placed fourth out of eight scoring teams. Lilly Smith won the diving competition with 337 points. Mae Causey came in second in both the 50 free (25.66) and the 100 butterfly (59.78).

In the boys’ meet, won by Cape Elizabeth with 258.5 points, Greely (229) was fourth. Brady Fluet won the 200 individual medley (2:00.65) and was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.28). The Rangers’ 400 free relay team (Kit Rafford, Atticus Smith, Fluet and Charter Sasseville) was also first (3:29.30). Sasseville placed second in the 500 free (5:04.95). Greely’s 200 medley relay team (Will Nicholson, Matt Desmond, Lev Giffune and Brady Nolin) was also runner-up (1:50.38).

“I’ve coached in 58 Southwestern meets and both the boys and girls swam their ‘A’ game,” said Hale.

Falmouth (194) came in fifth. Milo Smith took the diving crown (350.50). Will Porter won the backstroke (56.44). Tommy Davis was second in the backstroke (57.44).

In the South Division girls’ Southwesterns, Yarmouth had 197 points and was third (Kennebunk finished first with 256). The Clippers got wins from Alexandra Ericson in the IM (2:18.04) and backstroke (1:00.51), Zoe Siegel in the fly (1:03.79) and their medley (Ericson, Tessa Piker, Siegel and Amelia Kostin, 1:58.21) and 200 free (Kostin, Izabel Cox-Faxon, Piper Priddy and Siegel, 1:48.42) relays.

Freeport had 16 points and placed 12th.

The South Division boys’ Southwesterns meet was held Monday. Yarmouth had 97 points and placed seventh (Kennebunk was first with 324). Conor Wolff won the 100 fly (57.01).

Freeport (53 points) came in 10th. Brian Brogan took the 500 free (5:30.03).

Looking ahead, the Class A boys’ state meet is Feb. 15 at the University of Maine in Orono. The Class A girls’ meet is Feb. 17 in Orono, while the Class B girls’ state meet is the same day at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. The Class B boys’ meet is Feb. 18 in Brunswick.

Skiing

Yarmouth’s girls’ team won the Western Maine Conference Alpine championship last week. Eleanor Donahue was first in the giant slalom with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 28.38 seconds.

Freeport was fifth and Greely sixth. The Rangers produced the slalom champion in Lizzy Hanson (1:41.36).

In the boys’ meet, won by Fryeburg Academy, Greely was runner-up, Freeport placed fifth and Yarmouth was seventh.

At the WMC Nordic championship meet, Greely’s Alex Collins won the girls’ classic with a time of 17 minutes, 49.9 seconds. Yarmouth won the team title.

Greely’s Leif Harvey won the boys’ classic (15:11.3) and the skate (13:10.3). Freeport was the team champion.

The Class A state Alpine meet is Feb. 13-14. The Class A, B and C Nordic state meets will be held Feb. 17-18. The Class B Alpine meet is Feb. 19-20.

Boys’ hockey

The boys’ hockey regular season is winding toward its completion next week.

Defending Class B champion Greely split a pair of road games last week, falling, 5-3, at defending Class A champion St. Dom’s, then blanking host Gorham, 2-0, to improve to 11-3-1 and first in the Class B South Heals. Andy Moore had a pair of goals in the setback. Dawson Jowett and Brooks Williams had the goals, while Jared Swisher made 18 saves. After going to Yarmouth Saturday, the Rangers host Cape Elizabeth Monday and close at home versus Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon Thursday of next week.

Yarmouth was 8-6 and third in the region after a 2-1 loss at Edward Little and a 4-3 overtime, come-from-behind win at Cape Elizabeth. Will Giese had the goal against the Red Eddies. In the victory, Spencer King had two goals, Truman Peters one and Matt Robichaud had the winner. The Clippers played at Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon Tuesday, host Greely Saturday, play at Cheverus in a makeup game Monday morning, then close at home versus Leavitt Wednesday of next week.

Yarmouth goalie Charles Henry Watson was named the January Class B South Goalie of the Month by the league’s coaches. Watson went 6-2 in the month with a 1.00 goals-against-average and a .955 save percentage. He had four shutouts.

In Class A, the South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op squad was 9-5-1 and fourth after a 3-2 loss at Edward Little and a 6-2 home victory over Lake Region. The team hosts Thornton Academy Thursday, welcomes Portland/Deering Saturday and closes at Falmouth Tuesday of next week.

Falmouth was 7-6-1 and sixth in Class A after Saturday’s 4-0 home win over Portland/Deering. After hosting Scarborough Tuesday, the Yachtsmen are at Scarborough Friday, host South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport Tuesday, then close at Edward Little Wednesday of next week.

Press Herald staff writer Glenn Jordan contributed to this story.

