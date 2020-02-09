INDOOR TRACK

Lewiston native Isaiah Harris finished third in the 800 meters at the Millrose Games on Saturday at the Armory in New York.

Harris finished in a personal-best indoor time of 1:46.01. Donovan Brazier won with a time of 1:44.22, an American indoor record. Bryce Hoppel was second in 1:45.70.

Also Saturday, University of New Hampshire graduate Elle Purrier set an American record with a time of 4 minutes, 16.85 seconds in winning the Women’s Wanamaker Mile. Purrier broke Mary Decker Slaney’s record of 4:20:50 set in 1982. It was the second-fastest indoor mile ever, behind Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba’s world record of 4:13:31, set in 2016.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Corinne Suter got her first victory in super-G, winning in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, a month after her first downhill triumph.

The Swiss skier coped with tricky conditions on the Kandahar course to beat Austria’s Nicole Schmidhofer by 0.43 seconds and her Swiss teammate Wendy Holdener by seven tenths.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Loic Meillard won the last parallel giant slalom of the season to wrap up the discipline title, in Chamonix, France.

Meillard beat Thomas Tumler by 0.25 seconds in an all-Swiss final of the event, which has a knockout format with two competitors racing side-by-side on identical, shortened giant slalom courses, with run times just over 20 seconds.

Meillard placed ninth in the only other parallel GS this season.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Sheffield United continued to impress with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

John Lundstram scored the winning goal as the hosts recovered from 1-0 down to claim a victory and overtake Tottenham for fifth place. Challenging for the Champions League spots in February is a major achievement for promoted Sheffield, which is two points behind fourth-place Chelsea, though Chelsea has a game in hand.

ITALIAN LEAGUE: Inter Milan fought back from two goals down to beat AC Milan 4-2 and move level with Juventus at the top of the league after an extraordinary derby match.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Real Madrid and Barcelona rebounded from disappointing Copa del Rey eliminations with away victories to continue their closely fought title race.

Three days after losing in the Copa quarterfinals, Madrid routed Osasuna 4-1 and Barcelona edged Real Betis 3-2. The results kept Madrid three points ahead of second-place Barcelona.

TENNIS

FED CUP: Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands teamed up for a 6-4, 6-0 doubles victory over Jelena Ostapekno and Anastasija Sevastova to give the U.S. a 3-2 win over Latvia in their qualifying match in Everett, Washington.

It was a more challenging day than expected for the Americans, who held a 2-0 lead entering the second day of singles matches.

But Ostapenko beat Kenin in three sets, and Sevastova followed with a stunning three-set victory over Serena Williams.

HORSE RACING

SAN VINCENTE STAKES: Nadal won the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes in Arcadia, California, by three-quarters of a length, giving trainer Bob Baffert another Kentucky Derby possibility.

Ridden by Joel Rosario, Nadal ran seven furlongs in 1:22.59 and paid $2.60 to win as the 1-5 favorite in the six-horse field.

