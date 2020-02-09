Three people died Sunday morning in a single-car crash in Clinton, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety said.
Police are not yet releasing the names of the deceased, the spokesman, Steve McCausland, said.
Two others were injured in the crash around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, on Hinckley Road, which runs between Clinton and nearby Canaan.
Maine State Police and the Clinton Police Department are still investigating the accident.
This story will be updated.
