STRATHAM, N.H. — A Maine man has been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in Stratham, New Hampshire, authorities said Monday.
Robert Pavao, 20, of Berwick, Maine, is charged with second-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of the 46-year-old woman by assaulting her, the New Hampshire attorney general and police said.
Pavao was expected to be arraigned on Monday. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney. An autopsy was expected to be conducted on Monday.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Maine opens moose lottery for 2020 hunting permits
-
Uncategorized
Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Vaccine opt-outs put lives at risk
-
Arts & Entertainment
Performers visit Portland with a mission: Spread the word about the art of ice skating
-
Community News
Briefs