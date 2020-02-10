Arrests

2/3 at 6:40 p.m. William Finley, 33, of Dummer Street, West Bath, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Bedard on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/5 at 10:13 a.m. Christopher Adams, 32, of Cumberland Street, was arrested by Sgt. Jonathan O’Connor on Dunning Street on a charge of violating a protection order.

2/6 at 9:58 a.m. Kevin Wilson, 21, of Kopaddy Lane, Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Gurnet Road on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/6 at 3:34 p.m. Jonathan Langley, 32, of Bowdoin Pines Road, Bowdoin, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Gregory McCarthy on Pleasant Street.

2/7 at 10:39 p.m. Jessica Wilkinson, 35, of River Road, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/8 at 12:29 a.m. Samuel Munsey, 23, of Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Colby Leavitt on Bath Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/8 at 2:14 p.m. Jared Arnold, 19, of Bailey Road, Dresden, was arrested by Detective William Moir on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

2/9 at 1:10 a.m. Tessa Whyles, 30, of Farrand Hill Road, Canton, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on Maine Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/9 at 1:19 a.m. Alexis Ciciotte, 25, of Swamp Road, Durham, was arrested by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz at Bath and Gurnet roads on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/9 at 1:56 p.m. Timothy Miller, 35, of Scarponi Drive, was arrested on three warrants by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Scarponi Drive.

Summonses

2/3 at 10:06 a.m. Kyle Campbell, 21, of Main Street, Freeport, was issued a summons by Officer Charles Tompson on Elm Street on a charge of theft.

2/5 at 2:18 a.m. Elijah Losieniecki, 26, of Cushing Street, was issued a summons by Officer Whitney Burns on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

2/7 at 4:26 p.m. Ashley Miller, 36, of Cumberland Street, was issued a summons by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/8 at 11:37 p.m. Lucas Weitzenberg, 19, of Petaluma, California, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on Page Street on a charge of possessing liquor as a minor.

Fire calls

2/3 at 12:47 p.m. Alarm on Baribeau Drive.

2/3 at 5:18 p.m. Citizen assist on Libby Lane.

2/4 at 2:26 p.m. Fuel spill on Cumberland Street.

2/5 at 6:30 p.m. Alarm on South Street.

2/5 at 9:25 p.m. Citizen assist on Union Street.

2/6 at 2:23 a.m. Alarm on Admiral Fitch Avenue.

2/6 at 1:07 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mill Street.

2/6 at 2:06 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Griffin and Durham roads.

2/7 at 12:42 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

2/8 at 8:28 a.m. Fuel spill on McKeen Street.

2/9 at 12:44 a.m. Alarm on College Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 51 calls from Feb. 3-10.

