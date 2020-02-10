Arrests

1/27 at 10:15 p.m. Joseph Jones III, 63, of Middle Road, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Matthew Merriman on Middle Road.

2/1 at 2:56 a.m. Matthew Dishon, 31, of Kayla Way, Gorham, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Gray Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/2 at 9:40 p.m. Matthew Doughty, 45, of Taylor Lane, Gray, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Skillin Road and charged with operating under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless conduct.

2/3 at 3:04 a.m. Cole Rochon, 29, of Country Charm Road, was arrested on a warrant by Sgt. Antonio Ridge on Merewind Drive and also charged with operating under the influence and violation of conditions of release.

Summonses

No summonses were reported from Jan. 27-Feb. 3.

Fire calls

1/29 at 6:21 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Walnut Hill Road in North Yarmouth.

2/2 at 12:35 p.m. Building fire on Harris Road.

2/3 at 5:15 p.m. Cooking fire on Jessies Lane.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from Jan. 28-Feb. 4.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: